Kelowna resident missing

Kelowna police asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, last seen Feb. 13, 2018

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Giselle Roberts was last seen Feb. 13, 2018.

Police are very concerned for Roberts health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Description of Giselle Roberts:

Caucasian female;

16 years;

5 ft 6 in (168 cm);

133 lbs (60 kg);

brown hair;

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Giselle Roberts is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.