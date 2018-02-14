Giselle Roberts was last seen Feb. 13, 2018. - Image: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna resident missing

Kelowna police asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, last seen Feb. 13, 2018

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Giselle Roberts was last seen Feb. 13, 2018.

Police are very concerned for Roberts health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Description of Giselle Roberts:

Caucasian female;

16 years;

5 ft 6 in (168 cm);

133 lbs (60 kg);

brown hair;

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Giselle Roberts is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

Previous story
B.C. Conservative says lack of truth in politics
Next story
B.C. Ferries CEO says new reservation system will improve efficiency

Just Posted

Kelowna resident missing

Kelowna police asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, last seen Feb. 13, 2018

Couple who met on Air Canada flight get Valentine’s Day gift

Kelowna - Air Canada is giving the pair a trip to Paris

Libertarian says support is on the rise

In Kelowna West, Kyle Geronazzo is representing the Libertarian party

Mama gets new set of wheels in Kelowna

Roxanne Koscielny was given a new car as part of a Mamas for Mamas project

Green candidate feeling positive and confident

Robert Stupka says Kelowna West voters are looking for a “change in leadership”

Kelowna West voters head to the polls

Voters in the Kelowna West riding hit the polls today to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

New real estate rules delayed after concern from industry

Superintendent of Real Estate agrees more clarity is required

B.C. Ferries CEO says new reservation system will improve efficiency

Reservation fee structure undergoing changes over next two years

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

DeHart: Three shops are better than one

Kelowna hotelier Maxine DeHart talks business in her weekly column

B.C. Conservative says lack of truth in politics

The byelection in Kelowna West features five candidates

Albas: Leadership needed from PM on trade battle

Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola MP Dan Albas’s weekly column

Penticton rehab centre slated for March 1 opening

More centres planned for Vernon and Osoyoos, with original centre in Coquitlam to open next week

OSO takes a trip through Italian Goliaths

The OSO presents Viva L’Italia in Kelowna Feb. 16, Penticton Feb. 17 and Vernon Feb. 18

Most Read