Kelowna residents can have say on Houghton Active Transportation Corridor

Final phase of the project expected to start construction in the spring of 2023

Kelowna residents are invited to review the final phase of the Houghton Active Transportation Corridor (ATC).

The route is being extended west along Lester Road to Leathead Road, across Highway 97, and down Enterprise Way where a new bridge has been installed to provide access to the Okanagan Rail Trail (ORT).

The project fills a gap between two existing ATCs and provides Rutland’s first link to Kelowna’s larger network, including the downtown, UBC Okanagan campus, Kelowna International Airport, several parks, as well as neighbourhoods and employment hubs.

“Improving ways for residents to connect throughout the city is a priority, and active transportation corridors provide options to get people outdoors, get moving and get to their destination in safe ways,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

The Abbott ATC, between Rose and Cedar avenues, extends the Abbott corridor south towards the new Pandosy Waterfront Park, providing a continuous path from the downtown.

Abbott project and the current phase of Houghton are near completion. The final phase of Houghton, extending east from Hollywood Road to Rutland Road, is expected to start construction in the spring of 2023.

Residents can review the final phase of the Houghton ATC or ask questions of the design team through the city’s website.

Kelowna has more than 70 kilometres of off-road pathways, 410 kms of sidewalks and walkways, and 280 kms of bike lanes. The city has received significant funding from the provincial and federal governments for the projects.

