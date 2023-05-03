Two people are seen in a canoe on Mission Creek May 2. The BC River Forecast Centre predicts the creek will continue to rise throughout the week. (Karen Hill/Capital News)

Kelowna residents urged to be careful as Mission Creek rises

‘At this time of year, we always remind residents to stay safely back from creeks and creek banks’

With Kelowna’s Mission Creek on the rise and rain in the forecast for the next few days, residents are urged to be careful near waterways.

“At this time of year, we always remind residents to stay safely back from creeks and creek banks which may be slippery or subject to erosion,” said Haley Oliver, communications manager for Regional District Central Okanagan.

A Capital News employee noticed two people who seemed to be struggling to put a canoe in Mission Creek, against a strong current, on May 2.

“We know that creek levels across the region are rising with spring runoff after several warm days,” added Oliver. “The weather forecast also shows rain late this week which will likely mean creeks rise further.”

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of rain for today (May 3), showers or thunderstorms Friday and periods of rain for Saturday.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre issued a flood watch for the Okanagan on May 2.

READ MORE: Rising river levels cause closure along Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway

