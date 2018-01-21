Kelowna restaurant hosts popular New York Chef

Need something to do this Valentine’s Day?

If you happen to love a foodie, the way to the heart this Valentine’s Day is here.

Chef Daniel Burns — co-author of Food & Beer, a book inspired by his Michelin star-winning restaurant Luksus in Brooklyn — is visiting the Okanagan from New York to host two events in the Start Fresh Kitchen, on Dolphin Avenue.

With a perfectly paired, locally-procured dinner on Feb. 14, and a demonstration-style cooking class on Feb. 16, watch and learn as he cooks up a savory feast alongside a carefully-crafted selection of brews.

Both events will be orchestrated by the Canadian culinary talent along with his sidekick Aya Ikeda.

His resume mirrors a culinary tour of the world’s finest restaurants; having worked at The Fat Duck (Bray, UK) when it received the World’s 50 Best #1 rating, Noma of Copenhagen amid its rise to legendary status, and the critically-acclaimed Momofuku of New York, NY, according to Start Fresh.

Most recently in his hub of NYC, Daniel accomplished yet another one-of-a-kind deed, with his first restaurant, Luksus in Brooklyn, whose tasting menu was the first ever to receive a Michelin star pairing solely with beer (and cider). His first book was published by Phaidon in 2016, said Start Fresh.

