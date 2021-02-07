Kelowna ride-share company ready to take on Skip The Dishes with low-fee food delivery

In response to the ‘B.C. fee’ implemented by Skip The Dishes, Lucky To Go is offering food delivery services with lower fees to restaurants

Restaurants have it tough right now and Mandeep Rana sees that.

His company, B.C.-based Lucky To Go, is the only ride-sharing service currently operational in Kelowna and soon it will be expanding to offer food-delivery as well — while taking far less commission than its larger counterparts.

The B.C. government recently capped the commission rate food delivery services are allowed to charge restaurants at 15 per cent. In response, Skip The Dishes added a new 99-cent “B.C. fee” which consumers and restaurant owners alike met with disdain.

Lucky To Go’s food delivery service will have no such “hidden fees” and will charge just eight per cent commission, a number Rana believes to be the lowest in the industry. And for the first 90 days, restaurants will be charged nothing but a transaction fee.

With a full fleet of drivers ready to take on the new task, Lucky To Go is currently filling out its roster of restaurants and Rana says he anticipates the service to be operational within the next two weeks.

The service will be amalgamated with the current Lucky To Go mobile application.

Restaurateurs looking to sign up for the new service can do so at luckytogocanada.com.

