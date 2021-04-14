Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets return to the ice after COVID-19 quarantine

All individuals within the team cohort tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this week

The Kelowna Rockets have been cleared to resume team operations.

All individuals within the team cohort tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this week, the WHL announced Tuesday (April 14).

The Rockets practiced on Wednesday for the first time since entering league-mandated, 14-day isolation following a positive COVID-19 test on March 30. In total, eight people within the cohort ended up testing positive for the virus, most of those results coming once the team was in isolation.

The team will hit the ice again on Saturday at 7 p.m., taking on the Prince George Cougars at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

It remains unclear whether the Rockets’ nine postponed games will be made up, with the league only saying it will provide updates to regular-season schedules at a later date.

