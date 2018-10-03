Kelowna Rockets win the bid for the 2020 Memorial Cup

The decision is in, Kelowna has won the bid for the 2020 Memorial Cup.

By beating out Lethbridge Alta. and Kamloops, this city will now host the Canadian Hockey League’s national championship tournament May 22 to 31, 2020 — something it hasn’t done since 2004.

Tom Dyas was in Calgary for the announcement, as chairperson of the bid committee that included Bruce Hamilton, Gavin Hamilton, Anne-Marie Hamilton, Mayor Colin Basran and Harvey Hubball.

“What an incredible honour it is to be standing here today to know that the Kelowna Rockets will host the 2020 Memorial Cup,” Dyas said, from the podium where the announcement was made.

“We cannot wait to welcome hockey fans to a unique event and that there hasn’t been like it anything else before it.”

Among the main criteria for teams bidding to host the Memorial Cup is guaranteeing a substantial financial return to the Western Hockey League and having adequate infrastructure in place, such as the arena and hotels.

The Rockets met all those standards for the 2004 event and Bruce Hamilton fully expected the same to hold true for the 2020 tournament. With the Rockets footing the bill for the season-end championship, Hamilton anticipates the club will offer a kickback of somewhere between $1.5 and $2 million to the WHL.

Kelowna will also benefit.

In 2004, the Rockets pushed the non-game events to a new level, with tents, displays and kiosks surrounding the arena, creating a bona fide, festival-like atmosphere.

In an interview with the Kelowna Capital News earlier this year, Hamilton said the Rockets plan to up the ante in 2020.

“We want to sell it as an entire downtown event,” said Hamilton. “We’re partnering with Tourism Kelowna, and we’re going to really make this an event for the downtown core, where people really feel like they’re part of something.

“We’ll have people coming in from all over the country at a nice time of the year and we want them to remember it.”

Along with the considerable expense of hosting the Memorial Cup comes significant economic spin-offs for Kelowna. With restaurants, hotels and other businesses in high demand for 10 days, it’s estimated the 2020 championship would pump a minimum of $12 to $15 million into the local economy.

“What a huge thrill to be chosen as the host city for one of the best tournaments in the world of sport,” said Mayor Basran in a press release. “Congratulations to the Kelowna Rockets and their team for putting together a winning proposal, highlighting the great strengths and experience our City brings to the table.”

City of Kelowna staff will submit a funding request to support the event to City Council during budget deliberations later this year.

The society is also eligible for significant funding support from B.C.’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The Kelowna Rockets will be hosting a season ticket open house on Sunday, Oct. 7 from 12­p.m. at Prospera Place

