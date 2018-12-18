photo: contributed

Kelowna Rotary Club donates to feed local school kids

The donation will help fund ‘backpack’ feeding program for school-age children

Over 4500 children in the Central Okanagan live in a food insecure home and often go to school hungry.

Local project, Food for Thought, is working to change that statistic. The project, headed by NGO, Hope for the Nations, has been in operation since 2009, and recently received support for a new program currently being piloted in Kelowna.

Studies have proven that a hungry child us more likely to act out and less likely to achieve their goals. The Breakfast Program feeds over 1600 children in the Central Okanagan who would otherwise go without food. By providing a healthy and nutritious breakfast, local schools have seen a decrease in behavioral problems, increased academic performance, and a stronger sense of community.

RELATED: Kelowna man’s donation to Kelowna hospital project shows every penny counts

Taking their work a step further, in 2017 Food for Thought piloted a new Backpack Program. Backpacks filled with food are given to students for the weekends who would normally go without. This program ensures children in need are still getting food throughout the weekend.

RELATED: Okanagan Boys and Girls Club’s youth program receives $50,000 grant

As Food for Thought expands the Backpack Program into more schools, they require funding to continue successful operation throughout the school year. The Rotary Club of the Kelowna Sunrise generously donated $9,250.00 to help support the program as part of Hope for the Nations’ BRIGHT Christmas Campaign, which aims to raise money for educational initiatives around the world.

“After seeing the positive impact our weekend backpack program continues to have on children and families in our community, we are so grateful to the Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise for making expanding into a second school a reality,” said Patricia Phillips, executive director of Hope for the Nations. “Knowing more children who may have otherwise gone without, will be taking home a backpack full of healthy food choices is truly a gift.”

For those looking to help support Food for Thought and the new Backpack Program in Kelowna, donations are being accepted here rise.hopeforthenations.com/campaigns/canada-food-for-thought

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two-year-old attacked by cougar near Mission, B.C.
Next story
‘A start:’ Alberta critical of Ottawa’s $1.6B package for ailing energy sector

Just Posted

Nature’s Fare Markets donates to Central Okanagan Food Bank

$15,600 was donated to the food bank

Congestion on William R. Bennett Bridge

A car crash has caused delays for Northbound traffic

Kelowna Rotary Club donates to feed local school kids

The donation will help fund ‘backpack’ feeding program for school-age children

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne to perform at Stuart Park

The Blues musician will release his 10th album and will perform on New Years Eve

James and Jamesy return to the Okanagan

The comedic duo will be performing O Christmas Tea in Oliver, Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon

Trial date postponed for man charged with killing Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann’s trial pushed back from January to May 2019

Privacy watchdog says legal cannabis buyers should use cash, not credit

Some countries could bar entry to individuals if they know they have purchased cannabis

Canadian passports now available in Salmon Arm

The Service Canada office on Shuswap Street will provide weekday service in English.

‘A start:’ Alberta critical of Ottawa’s $1.6B package for ailing energy sector

A further $150 million is to be used for clean growth and infrastructure projects

New B.C. Lions coach DeVone Claybrooks adds eight to coaching staff

DeVone Claybrooks has filled out his staff for the 2019 season

Two-year-old attacked by cougar near Mission, B.C.

Boy not seriously injured in incident on Monday afternoon

Year in review: Public beach access a hot topic for Lake Country residents

Gable Beach was a contentious issue for Lake Country

Trump signs order to create US Space Command

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to create a U.S. Space Command.

Most Read