Kelowna-Rutland Lions Club donates $1,500 to YWCA for youth in need.

The Kelowna-Rutland Lions Club surprised the Kelowna Family YMCA with a big cheque to help youth in need on Wednesday.

The Lions Club presented the YMCA with a $1,500 donation to give more underprivileged children, youth and families the opportunity to access Y child care and other programs that will support their health and development to positively impact their lives.

“We’ve built a really good relationship with the (Lions Club),” said Rhonda Zakala, VP of fund development and marketing with the YMCA of Okanagan.

“A few of their members regularly exercise and are a part of our facility. They see first-hand the impact their dollars are making.”

The Lions Club has been making annual donations to the YMCA for many years. Zakala said that every penny they receive makes a difference in changing the lives of youth in need.

“The demand between what we need in the community and what we are raising, there’s a lot more need than that,” said Zakala.

“The need continues to grow with people who don’t have the resources to put their kids in swimming lessons and other programs. The YMCA is just a good place for their kids to come after school. There are so many benefits.”

The Lions Clubs International and YMCA’s share a core belief – to serve and better their community.

One of the Lions key missions in 2020 is to support children through scholarships, recreation and mentoring.

