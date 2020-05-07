Kelowna S.H.A.R.E Society seeking community assistance amid COVID-19

S.H.A.R.E. Society is a nonprofit organization that is 100 per cent dedicated to giving back to the community

The Kelowna and District S.H.A.R.E Society is calling on the community for support so it can help others amid COVID-19 complications.

In March, the non-profit thrift store was forced to close its doors due to health concerns. Despite this closure, S.H.A.R.E. has continued to support those in the community that needs it most through its Community Assistance Program as well as its many other in-house charitable programs. However, by continuing to run these programs while the thrift store has been closed, the Society has unavoidably accrued substantial debt.

The store plans to re-open in early June but is asking for community help until then. S.H.A.R.E has a goal to raise $10,000.

Unlike many other thrift stores, the vast majority of the profits from the items sold in its downtown thrift store directly fund its in-house charitable programs.

These S.H.A.R.E. initiatives predominantly aim to provide valuable and transferable employment skills to those who need it most or focus on providing aid at specific times of need to families in our community, such as during COVID-19.

To make a donation, click here.

“Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to us,” said S.H.A.R.E. on its GoFundMe page.

