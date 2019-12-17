Kelowna Salvation Army Kettle Campaign facing $283,000 financial shortfall

Branch has only raised $413,000 of their $700,000 fundraising goal so far this year

The Kelowna Salvation Army (KSA) is facing a serious financial shortfall as their 2019 Christmas Kettle Campaign comes to a close next week.

Lead pastor Darryl Burry said the campaign has only raised around $413,000 of their $700,000 fundraising goal so far this year.

READ MORE: Kelowna Salvation Army Kettle Campaign in need of donations

Burry said donations are also trailing behind the organization’s 2018 kettle campaign.

“This year were tracking further behind in our campaign,” said Burry.

“We have $71,000 less in donations when compared to this time last year.”

With only one week until Christmas, Burry said every donation will help to keep the organization financially afloat.

“The funds that we raise at Christmas support our programs and services throughout the entire year,” said Burry.

“(Programs includes) individual and family support programs, emergency food hampers, services for seniors and our disaster relief efforts.”

When comparing the first six months of 2019 to 2018, Burry said the organization has seen a 47 per cent increase in people accessing its services.

In the last few weeks alone, the organization has seen over 600 local families walk through their doors in need of help.

One possible reason for the financial shortfall is the fact that a separate West Kelowna kettle campaign fundraiser has been started this year, Burry said.

To help give back to the organization, you can visit one of their 19 different kettle campaign sights in Kelowna or donate to their fundraiser online.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First look at proposed new rec centre in North Okanagan
Next story
Court claim accuses B.C. mayor and council of conflict of interest with developers

Just Posted

Boil water notice issued for parts of West Kelowna

The notice impacts all Lakeview System water users in the city

Police asking for help to identify child luring suspect in West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP have a composite sketch of the suspect

Telemark Nordic Club gets $250,000 provincial grant

The club has been saving to purchase equipment to improve programs and facilities

Kelowna Salvation Army Kettle Campaign facing $283,000 financial shortfall

Branch has only raised $413,000 of their $700,000 fundraising goal so far this year

Homelessness and hockey come together in Kelowna film production

A community comes together outside the Kelowna Gospel Mission for a game of hockey

Festive flashmob breaks out at Westbank Superstore

Staff and customers were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

Disabled South Okanagan resident suing Air Canada for negligence

Bonnie Hayes alleges Air Canada employees lifted her out of a wheelchair without her consent

Court claim accuses B.C. mayor and council of conflict of interest with developers

A group of voters claim conflict of interests should see them removed from office

First look at proposed new rec centre in North Okanagan

Several proposed options have been laid out for the estimated $59-$78 million facility

Permanent residents in B.C. should be able to vote, group says

B.C. Civil Liberties Association backs local for voting rights for non-citizen permanent residents

Okanagan Symphony gets a handle on Handel’s Messiah

Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon concerts this weekend

B.C. creates first guideline in Canada for treating alcohol addiction

Guideline focuses on early prevention, including screening patients as young as 12 years old

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Penticton family opens its doors to community on Christmas Day

Those without a place to go on Dec. 25 are invited to celebrate the holidays with the Fagans

Most Read