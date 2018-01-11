Kelowna senior overcomes struggles to become instructor

From struggling with stretches to training to become a TRX instructor, Harley Lockhart proves the substantial impact that consistent physical activity can make in just over a year. With the help of the YMCA, he was able to drastically improve his balance and energy by regularly attending fitness classes that challenged him throughout his health journey.

Over a year ago, Harley Lockhart struggled with simple stretches. But not anymore. Now he is taking his TRX Fitness Instructor training at the age of 70.

Lockhart’s inspiring health journey demonstrates the difference that regular physical activity can make over the course of a year.

“The impact that fitness classes have had on my life is substantial,” said Lockhart, a 70-year-old retiree and soon to be fitness instructor. “I no longer huff and puff walking to the mailbox and it doesn’t take as much energy to get out of the chair. I really don’t feel my age.”

Like many others, Lockhart struggled at the beginning of his fitness journey. Over a year ago he attended his first fitness class at the YMCA of Okanagan and had difficulty performing simple stretches.

“I was horrified with how badly my balance had deteriorated with age,” he recalled. “That first YMCA ‘Stretch and Roll’ class really opened my eyes and motivated me to stick with a fitness routine. Now I can put my socks on standing on one foot.”

Lockhart’s story is an inspiration for anyone looking to begin an active routine. With help from the Kelowna Family Y he was able to come full swing, attending classes that challenged him throughout his upwards progression of ability levels.

“A year ago, my fitness regime consisted of fighting the jets in the hot tub,” joked Lockhart. “Now I participate in TRX and yoga classes three times a week. Thanks to the YMCA, I have been able to drastically improve my balance, stabilize my weight and increase my energy levels.”

The YMCA of Okanagan offers a variety of classes for all fitness levels, from triathletes to cardiac rehab patients. A charity dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community, the Y offers a supportive and accepting community at all three of their health centres.

For the month of January, the Y is offering a reduced introductory rate for new members of $20 for your first month. To learn how the YMCA can help you achieve your fitness goals, and to view all the benefits of membership, visit ymcaokanagan.ca.

