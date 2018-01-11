From struggling with stretches to training to become a TRX instructor, Harley Lockhart proves the substantial impact that consistent physical activity can make in just over a year. With the help of the YMCA, he was able to drastically improve his balance and energy by regularly attending fitness classes that challenged him throughout his health journey.

Kelowna senior overcomes struggles to become instructor

From basic exercises to soon-to-be TRX Instructor within one year

Over a year ago, Harley Lockhart struggled with simple stretches. But not anymore. Now he is taking his TRX Fitness Instructor training at the age of 70.

Lockhart’s inspiring health journey demonstrates the difference that regular physical activity can make over the course of a year.

“The impact that fitness classes have had on my life is substantial,” said Lockhart, a 70-year-old retiree and soon to be fitness instructor. “I no longer huff and puff walking to the mailbox and it doesn’t take as much energy to get out of the chair. I really don’t feel my age.”

Like many others, Lockhart struggled at the beginning of his fitness journey. Over a year ago he attended his first fitness class at the YMCA of Okanagan and had difficulty performing simple stretches.

“I was horrified with how badly my balance had deteriorated with age,” he recalled. “That first YMCA ‘Stretch and Roll’ class really opened my eyes and motivated me to stick with a fitness routine. Now I can put my socks on standing on one foot.”

Lockhart’s story is an inspiration for anyone looking to begin an active routine. With help from the Kelowna Family Y he was able to come full swing, attending classes that challenged him throughout his upwards progression of ability levels.

“A year ago, my fitness regime consisted of fighting the jets in the hot tub,” joked Lockhart. “Now I participate in TRX and yoga classes three times a week. Thanks to the YMCA, I have been able to drastically improve my balance, stabilize my weight and increase my energy levels.”

The YMCA of Okanagan offers a variety of classes for all fitness levels, from triathletes to cardiac rehab patients. A charity dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community, the Y offers a supportive and accepting community at all three of their health centres.

For the month of January, the Y is offering a reduced introductory rate for new members of $20 for your first month. To learn how the YMCA can help you achieve your fitness goals, and to view all the benefits of membership, visit ymcaokanagan.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
United Way closing in on it 2017-18 fundraising goal
Next story
Kelowna seeking input on new Community Sport Plan

Just Posted

Wintry weather warning for B.C. highways

The Okanagan and some B.C. highways are getting less snow than originally anticipated

Kelowna seeking input on new Community Sport Plan

Residents can go online to provide input and review the plan

Kelowna senior overcomes struggles to become instructor

From basic exercises to soon-to-be TRX Instructor within one year

UBCO study: Exercise helps treat eating disorders

People with eating disorders need to find healthful relationships with exercise, says UBCO professor

United Way closing in on it 2017-18 fundraising goal

Central and South Okanagan/SimilkameenUnited Way is looking to raise $1.2 million

Rockets mark captain’s return with win over Chiefs

World junior gold medalist Cal Foote earns first star honours in Kelowna victory Wednesday.

SPCA seeks public input on plan

B.C. animal welfare group creating five-year strategic plan

An ongoing struggle with poverty

Summerland woman relies on regular support from food bank

Suspect sought after feces smeared at Kamloops hospital

Police are looking for a man after human feces smeared on vehicle at Kamloops hospital

Ok Rockets host MML Showcase

All teams in B.C. Major Midget League will compete in three-day annual event in Kelowna

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Ultrasound requirement still a barrier for Agassiz, Harrison, Hope

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Most Read