Kelowna shooting victim remains in hospital

The woman injured in Friday’s shooting remains in hospital according to police

The victim of Friday morning’s shooting at a Kelowna motel is still in hospital according to RCMP.

Police responded to Mission Park Inn just before 5:30 a.m., on July 13, to find a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

At the time Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey stated no arrests had been made and police do not believe there is any risk to public safety.

On Monday, O’Donaghey said police are currently not releasing any further information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online.

