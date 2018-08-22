Kelowna snags spot on Expedia’s top stargazing list

Kelowna has been named one of the top ten places for stargazing in Canada.
Big White Mountain Ecological Reserve earned the the ninth spot on Expedia’s ‘10 Awe-inspiring Stargazing Hot Spots in Canada’ list.
“Whether you spend your day hiking, kayaking, or skiing, steal away for secluded star-watching in the Big White Mountain Ecological Reserve. For a breathtaking view that’s available to all travellers, visit Okanagan Observatory, and experience wheelchair-accessible stargazing near Kelowna,” reads the list.
In B.C. Garibaldi Provincial Park in Whistler snagged the sixth spot for its ‘picturesque peaks’. Also on the list were Jasper and Banff.
