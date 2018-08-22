Image courtesy: Gordon Peachy via Expedia

Kelowna snags spot on Expedia’s top stargazing list

Big White Mountain Ecological Reserve was ranked ninth

Kelowna has been named one of the top ten places for stargazing in Canada.

Big White Mountain Ecological Reserve earned the the ninth spot on Expedia’s ‘10 Awe-inspiring Stargazing Hot Spots in Canada’ list.

“Whether you spend your day hiking, kayaking, or skiing, steal away for secluded star-watching in the Big White Mountain Ecological Reserve. For a breathtaking view that’s available to all travellers, visit Okanagan Observatory, and experience wheelchair-accessible stargazing near Kelowna,” reads the list.

In B.C. Garibaldi Provincial Park in Whistler snagged the sixth spot for its ‘picturesque peaks’. Also on the list were Jasper and Banff.

to read the full list click here.

