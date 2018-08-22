Kelowna snags spot on Expedia’s top stargazing list

Kelowna has been named one of the top ten places for stargazing in Canada.

Big White Mountain Ecological Reserve earned the the ninth spot on Expedia’s ‘10 Awe-inspiring Stargazing Hot Spots in Canada’ list.

Related: B.C. hotel says Expedia cost them customers

“Whether you spend your day hiking, kayaking, or skiing, steal away for secluded star-watching in the Big White Mountain Ecological Reserve. For a breathtaking view that’s available to all travellers, visit Okanagan Observatory, and experience wheelchair-accessible stargazing near Kelowna,” reads the list.

Related: Okanagan wineries impress on Expedia.ca list

In B.C. Garibaldi Provincial Park in Whistler snagged the sixth spot for its ‘picturesque peaks’. Also on the list were Jasper and Banff.

to read the full list click here.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.