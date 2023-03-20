Kelowna Springs golf course teed up for public hearing

Council set to hear comments on future land use of the property on June 6

Citing transparency, integrity and fairness, city council is sending the future of Kelowna Golf Springs to a public hearing.

At council’s March 20 meeting, Mayor Tom Dyas noted that the new owners of the property asked for time to speak on the matter.

“I do not believe that anyone should receive special treatment from council, and I feel this is better suited to a public hearing,” added Dyas.

Council voted to set the hearing for June 6, a date that Coun. Loyal Wooldridge felt was too soon.

“For a plan and concerns to be addressed, to do that by June I don’t think that is reasonable,” he said. “I am concerned we are rushing this and I don’t know why we are.”

Wooldridge suggested a date in the fall for a public hearing, which was supported by Coun. Ron Cannan. He and Wooldridge voted against the June date.

Coun. Maxine DeHart said it is a difficult situation and that council is trying to be fair to all involved.

“No special treatment for the developer, no special treatment for the public. I think we have to listen to everybody.”

Coun. Charlie Hodge said the new owners will ultimately do what they want as it is their property, but said council should do what it can to protect green spaces in the city.

“This is an area you can’t get back, once it’s gone it’s gone.”

At the June 6 hearing, the public and the owners will get to have their say on the future land use designation of the property under the 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP).

Although the golf course is currently zoned park space, it has been identified as potential industrial use under the OCP.

Last month Coun. Luke Stack was successful in getting his colleagues to vote in favour of his motion to begin the process of changing the future designation from industrial to private recreational.

