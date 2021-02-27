(City of Kelowna)

(City of Kelowna)

Kelowna staff caution against 1,200-home proposal in Upper Mission

Staff say project is at odds with city policy, compromises transportation system, more

Kelowna city staff is waving down a proposal to place 1,200 homes on the hillside in the Upper Mission area.

City of Kelowna staff is recommending mayor and council do not support the draft Area Structure Plan (ASP) for Thomson Flats, presented by the development company WSP with Melcor Developments as the applicant.

The proposal outlines a suburban hillside development of approximately 1,200 residential units, on 631.43 acres, south and east of the existing Upper Mission and Kettle Valley neighbourhoods.

Of the units, 85 to 90 per cent are expected to be single detached homes, while the rest would be townhouses or duplexes. Three parks would be included.

WSP Global Inc. is a Canadian company with American and British roots, providing management and consultancy services to the built and natural environment. Its local office resides in Kelowna’s Landmark area.

The developers are no stranger to large projects. Included in its vast portfolio are notable landmarks such as Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands hotel, Australia’s Perth (RAC) Arena, England’s Heathrow airport, as well as 432 Park Avenue in New York City, a nearly 1400-foot condo building of which the penthouse reportedly sold for $32.4 million.

City of Kelowna staff outlined the possibility for the Thomson Flats project to exacerbate already problematic transportation issues in the area. Also, the Thomson Flats project embodies a style of development they are trying to get away from; car-dependant hillside neighbourhoods with housing affordability, climate impact, and emissions issues.

“Thomson Flats would add an additional 10-14,000 vehicle trips per day in excess of future growth already approved for the area, contributing to congestion in the immediate area and across the southern half of the city,” said staff in the report.

(City of Kelowna)

(City of Kelowna)

The cost to fix transportation issues in the area would not be covered by property taxes alone, ultimately driving up the infrastructure deficit, and taxes stated staff.

While this development would add housing supply, staff said it would do little to improve affordability. A study by staff showed there will be ample supply of detached homes (6,000+) in Kelowna, in the years to come.

That said, the proposal does include some positives, like the protection of natural spaces and trails, the extension of several roads and the restoration of Rembler Creek.

It also proposes the eventual construction of a school site, which would allow 210 to 300 more students in the area. However, School District 23 said a school site is needed sooner rather than later, and it is unclear when WSP would develop.

“Despite the applicant’s best efforts, staff have concluded through technical analysis and policy review that the proposal’s costs and impacts out-weight its benefits,” staff said, adding it would, “further entrench systemic land-use problems and make it harder to chart a sustainable course moving forward.”

Interior Health (IH) has also spoken out against the project, saying it, “does not contribute well to Kelowna achieving a more complete and compact community…” and rather recommended the City focus on mixed-use developments closer to town, on land that has been previously developed, “before disturbing a natural asset on the fringe of the community.”

Kelowna mayor and council will decide whether or not to endorse the draft Thomson Flats ASP on Monday, March 1.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman must seek treatment overseas for inoperable lung cancer

Just Posted

Mya Kondor, owner and trainer of Canines and Co. in Kelowna. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Kelowna dog school offers puppy socialization classes amid COVID-19

Canines and Co. has adapted to the pandemic to provide training essential to puppies’ development

Jolene Grigg (Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News) Jolene Grigg (Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News)
Jolene Grigg: Auto repair can be rewarding

Grigg is a manager at Craftsman Collision in Kelowna

Butter and sourdough bread is shown at a house in Vernon, B.C. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A Quebec dairy farmers’ group is calling on milk producers to stop feeding palm oil or its derivatives to livestock as controversy churns over how these supplements affect the consistency of butter. (THE CANADIAN PRESS - Jesse Johnston)
Poll: Care to spread your feelings on butter?

Reports of hard butter have rattled the Canadian dairy industry

A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 7,334

(City of Kelowna)
Kelowna staff caution against 1,200-home proposal in Upper Mission

Staff say project is at odds with city policy, compromises transportation system, more

Pig races at the 145th annual Chilliwack Fair on Aug. 12, 2017. Monday, March 1, 2021 is Pig Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 28 to March 6

Pig Day, Canadian Bacon Day and Grammar Day are all coming up this week

Staff from the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, passersby, RCMP and Nanaimo Fire Rescue carried a sick 300-kilogram steller sea lion up the steep bluff at Invermere Beach in north Nanaimo in an attempt to save the animal’s life Thursday. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Rescue Centre)
300-kilogram sea lion muscled up from B.C. beach in rescue attempt

Animal dies despite efforts of Nanaimo marine mammal rescue team, emergency personnel and bystanders

Kara Sorensen, diagnosed with lung cancer in July, says it’s important for people to view her as healthy and vibrant, rather than sick. (Photo courtesy of Karen Sorensen)
B.C. woman must seek treatment overseas for inoperable lung cancer

Fundraising page launched on Karen Sorensen’s behalf, with a goal of $250,000

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires B.C. wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Inspired by plight of a toothless cat, Gina Adams offers proceeds from her artwork to help animals

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How big is B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit? We’ll find out April 20

More borrowing expected as pandemic enters second year

The first of 11 Dash 8 Q400 aircraft's have arrived in Abbotsford. Conair Group Inc. will soon transform them into firefighting airtankers. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Conair begins airtanker transformation

Aerial firefighting company creating Q400AT airtanker in advance of local forest fire season

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Arrow Lakes Caribou Society said the new caribou pen near the Nakusp Hotsprings is close to completion. (Submitted)
Maternity caribou pen near Nakusp inches closer to fruition

While Nakusp recently approved the project’s lease, caribou captures are delayed due to COVID-19

BC Housing has proposed that the emergency winter shelter at Victory Church at 352 Winnipeg Street be extended as a shelter until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be open until April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
One more year of ‘temporary’ homeless shelter in Penticton?

BC Housing has applied to extend Victory Church as a shelter for those experiencing homelessness

Most Read