Kelowna street closures Sunday for public markets

Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market and the Rutland Community Market on this weekend

The downtown satellite Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market takes place every Sunday until Sept. 16 on St. Paul Street between Bernard Avenue and Doyle Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To accommodate the market, St. Paul Street is closed from Bernard Avenue to Doyle Avenue from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday until Sept. 16.

For more information about the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market, visit kelownafarmersandcraftersmarket.com.

Public parking will be available at the Library Plaza Parkade located at 1360 Ellis Street, Memorial Parkade at 1420 Ellis St. and Chapman Parkade at 345 Lawrence Avenue. For more information about parking, visit kelowna.ca/parking.

Rutland Community Market

The Rutland Community Market also takes place every Sunday until Oct. 26. To accommodate the market there is no parking on a portion of the Roxby Plaza parking lot from 5:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information about the Rutland Community Market, visit rutlandparksociety.com.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling. Visit SMARTtrips.ca to learn more about how the City supports and promotes Active transportation through events, programs and education.

Plan your commute at kelowna.ca/roadreport for information about parking, road closures and potential delays.

