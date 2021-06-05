Kelowna structure fire deemed suspicious, under investigation by RCMP

A structure fire that was deemed suspicious has been extinguished by the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD).

According to Steve Roshinsky, Platoon Captain of the KFD, at around 8:54 a.m. on June 5 the dispatch center received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a building on fire at the rear of the property at 1350 Ridgeway Drive.

The first officer on scene confirmed flames and smoke coming from the rear of the building.

KFD responded with two engines and a command vehicle, deploying an “attack line” then using it to quickly extinguish the fire. However, there was already significant damage to the structure.

As the fire was deemed suspicious, it is currently being investigated by the RCMP.

More details will be provided as they become available.

fire