Credit: Justin Schneider/Central Okanagan Public Schools

Kelowna students contribute to community garden

Students learned how to process raw logs to create garden boxes

The mysterious appearance of garden beds and tables in a random act of kindness at the Rose Valley Community Garden is no longer a mystery.

Central Okanagan students are the community contributors who saw a need and stepped up to help, according to a Central Okanagan Public Schools news release.

In a joint program between Central Okanagan Public Schools and Okanagan College, students first visited the college a few weeks ago to learn about the science and process for processing raw logs. There, the students milled timbers that would later become garden boxes.

The following week, learners met with community business members to construct a timber frame-style picnic table and garden boxes with corner joint detail to allow for the shedding of water, said the release.

“It was a great experience for our Grades 7 to 11 students to be able to do something together for the community while exploring their interest and talents in trades occupations,” says Bob Boback, dual credit coordinator for Central Okanagan Public Schools. “They’re very proud of what they did, and as a result, several of the young learners at Glenrosa Middle are asking how they can explore trades careers in high school through the Trades Sampler Partnership we have with Okanagan College.”

Organizers for the Rose Valley Community Garden are very impressed with the students’ handiwork.

“My heart is full of the kindness that this group has shown. The craftsmanship and care that they took doing this project is amazing,” says Kirsten Olsen, organizer for the garden. “There are a lot of kids and families that wander through and garden here; including the elementary school and one of the local daycares. I love that now people can come and have a picnic and enjoy the beautiful view from up there.”

