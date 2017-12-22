Kelowna students donate to JoeAnna’s House

Casorso Elementary students are becoming social justice advocates.

As part of teacher Brett Beaudry’s English and Social Studies classes at the French Immersion school, students learned about social justice issues.

“The students then used their creativity to express these issues through the power of slam poetry. We did this by creating our own poetry booklet,” said Beaudry.

The poems, titled Poems from the Heart, not only brings awareness to issues around the world, it also fundraised for the JoeAnna’s House project.

KGH is currently fundraising to build the home away from homes for families for patients receiving life-saving care. The goal is to raise $8 million.

Through the sale of the poetry book, the Grade 6 students raised $300.

“As a class, the students researched charitable options and decided that all profits from this booklet would be donated to the development of JoeAnna’s House, a house that will provide affordable and comfortable accommodation for family members or patients needing to stay near Kelowna General Hospital,” said Beaudry.

The students presented their donation to the KGH foundation Wednesday, Dec. 20 at the site where JoeAnna’s house will be built.

