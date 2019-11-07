Kelowna students’ Dragon’s Den episode premieres Thursday night

Operation Take Two from a group of Rutland Secondary Students hits CBC at 9 p.m.

A group of Kelowna students will be featured on CBC’s Dragon’s Den Thursday night.

Rutland Secondary Students’ self-operational plastic recycling facility named Operation Take Two will hit TVs after the Kelowna founders taped the episode earlier this spring.

“Operation Take Two is a youth-led social enterprise revolutionizing the global issue of waste by empowering communities to turn their trash into treasure,” said the student founders.

“Not only do we reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill, we create a community hub for education and innovation and plan to multiply our impacts by using profits to help youth in new communities start their own Take Two work spaces.”

The enterprise was started in 2017 when the students won over $32,000 in grants that the students used to build their first plastic recycling facility. They built the facility in a donated shipping container by BigSteelBox.

The recycling facility breaks down and shreds plastic, which is then transformed into new one-of-a-kind, reusable and durable items.

Possible funding from the Dragons would be used to continue spreading the word and providing new communities with the same facilities.

