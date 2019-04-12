Rutland Elementary Grade 5 student William Campbell hands over donation for the Central Okanagan Family Hub located in Pearson Elementary, congratulated on the efforts of he and his Student Voice Club members by Katelin Mitchell, director of services with Kelowna Community Resources which manages the family resource centre. (Contributed)

Kelowna students support family resource centre

Rutland Elementary Student Voice Club raises $1,300 in coin drive for Okanagan Family Hub

Rutland Elementary School’s Student Voice Club is speaking up for families in the Okanagan with a donation of nearly $1,300 to the Okanagan Family Hub.

The club, representing students in Grades 2 to 5, chose the family hub resource centre to receive the funds because the organization directly helps families in the Central Okanagan.

When families might not otherwise know where to seek help, the hub connects them to health, social, and parenting support.

From welcoming newcomers to the community, to supporting single parents and grandparents raising children, the hub is a vital resource for raising happy, healthy, and socially connected children.

With potential provincial funding for the centre redistributed to another program operated under the auspices of the Okanagan YMCA, efforts are underway to secure long-term funding in the $80,000 to $100,000 range to keep the centre open.

It had been sustained to this point by a donation of $100,000 annually for the last three years by a specific request from a United Way donor, which expires as of the end of April.

“I am so proud of these kids for the thought they put into this donation,” said Grade 3/4 teacher and Student Voice Club sponsor Stefanie Oakes.

“We teach them to be contributors to their community and they really embraced this opportunity by considering where the money might do the most good.”

The elementary leadership club held a Spirit Week and coin drive at their school to raise the money, before deciding on a local cause that could benefit from their contribution.

“We are very grateful to these young learners for choosing the Family Hub,” added Kelowna Community Resources representative Christine Hawkins.

“The generosity of the school community and the thoughtfulness of the Student Voice Club really underline the value of our work.”

The Central Okanagan Family Hub is a free, open to all, one-stop community resource for families throughout the valley.

Since opening more than three years ago at Pearson Elementary School, the hub has seen an average of 4,000 visits a year, attracting parents in need of support throughout the Central Okanagan, from Peachland to Lake Country.


