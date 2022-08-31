Kelowna Super 8 seeks expansion

Plans call for a new five-storey, 48-room building to be built next to the existing motel

Conceptual rendering of new Super 8 motel planned for Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Plans have been submitted to the City of Kelowna to expand the Super 8 motel on Highway 97 near Commerce Avenue.

Plans call for a new five-storey, 48-room building to be built next to the existing motel, which has 62-rooms.

The new building would also include a spa and pool.

Super 8 is a subsidiary of Wyndam Hotels and Resorts and has over 2,000 locations worldwide.

READ MORE: Lake Life Lottery launches in support of Kelowna General Hospital and YMCA

READ MORE: KF Aerospace opens cocktail napkin dream, Centre for Excellence

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaDevelopersHotelssuper