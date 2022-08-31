Kelowna Super 8 seeks expansion

Plans have been submitted to the City of Kelowna to expand the Super 8 motel on Highway 97 near Commerce Avenue.
Plans call for a new five-storey, 48-room building to be built next to the existing motel, which has 62-rooms.
The new building would also include a spa and pool.
Super 8 is a subsidiary of Wyndam Hotels and Resorts and has over 2,000 locations worldwide.
