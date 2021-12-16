Kelowna Transit reduced by 15 % due to labour shortage

The cuts will come into effect on Jan. 2, 2022

Labour shortages have forced a reduction of Kelowna Region Transit services.

Without enough employees, B.C. Transit is cutting services to the Kelowna Region by 15 per cent.

The reduced service schedule comes into effect on Jan. 2 and will remain in place until further notice.

There will be no existing routes eliminated during this time.

To view updated schedules and maps, visit bctransit.com.

For real-time bus tracking in the Kelowna Transit, customers are encouraged to use NextRide.

The transit operator company First Canada is running a transit operator recruitment campaign to combat the labour shortage. To learn more, visit workatfirst.com.

