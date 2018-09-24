contributed

Kelowna Unitarians elect new minister

Danielle Webber is a a life-long Unitarian Universalist

The Kelowna Unitarians are pleased to announce their new minister, Danielle Webber, a life-long Unitarian Universalist who comes to Kelowna after completing internships in Calgary and Toronto.

Webber brings energy and a fresh outlook to the Kelowna Unitarians, with a new perspective on faith communities, a passion for social justice initiatives—you may have seen her carrying the Kelowna Unitarians’ banner at this year’s Trans March in Aug.—and a deep-rooted love for exploring worship in many forms.

Webber has advanced degrees in ministry and leadership and describes herself as an agnostic spiritual, who is looking forward to the opportunities for shared ministry with her new community.

“We are excited to welcome her into the beginning of her ministry with the hope she will guide us in fulfilling our vision of the future,” said Kim Dawson, president of the board.

The Kelowna Unitarians are an intentionally inclusive community, where folks with diverse theologies are encouraged to journey together on their quest for meaning in the mystery and “big questions” of life.

For more information about the Kelowna Unitarians visit their website.

