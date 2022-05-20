Kelowna upping security services for summer season

The weather may not yet reflect it, but the summer season is almost here in Kelowna.

Starting this Victoria Day weekend, city staff is working with the local RCMP detachment to maximize safety measures for the upcoming influx of beach-goers, vineyard-hoppers, and tourists.

“May long weekend is the kick-off to the summer season and we have laid the foundation for a safe and successful summer by working with community partners to align our approach,” said Darren Caul, community safety director.

Bylaw services will begin to increase its patrol and there will be more visible RCMP officers throughout the city, particularly in the downtown core and along the Rail Trail. Officers will be on foot, bike, vehicle and ATV all summer long.

An operations centre downtown is already in the works, serving as a hub for agencies like RCMP, bylaw, and contract security.

City Park Ambassadors will also be returning to patrol beaches and parks, perform washroom checks, and generally answer questions from the public.

