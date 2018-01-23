Kelowna vandals target 14 parked vehicles

Two unknown males were striking the side mirrors of multiple vehicles with skateboards

Police are turning to the general public for tip information, as Kelowna Mounties investigate a series of vandalism attacks caused damage to personal property very early Tuesday morning.

Only minutes after midnight last night, RCMP were called to the area of Ethel Street and Glenwood Avenue for a report of a mischief in progress. Police learned that two unknown males, dressed all in black, were striking the side mirrors of multiple vehicles with skateboards, as they walked west towards Pandosy Street.

“RCMP officers contained the area and called in a police canine to assist with a search,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The K9 picked up a track, which led our officers through a trail of smashed vehicle mirrors and knocked over garbage bins to the area of Cameron Park, before it disappeared.”

A total of as many as 14 vehicles were identified by police as being damaged.

Vehicle owners in the area, who discover damage to their vehicles, are invited to call the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300, and are asked to quote police file number 2018-3927.

Anyone with any information, including the identity of the males involved is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

