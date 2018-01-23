Kelowna RCMP file photo. Image credit: Carmen Weld

Kelowna vandals target 14 parked vehicles

Two unknown males were striking the side mirrors of multiple vehicles with skateboards

Police are turning to the general public for tip information, as Kelowna Mounties investigate a series of vandalism attacks caused damage to personal property very early Tuesday morning.

Only minutes after midnight last night, RCMP were called to the area of Ethel Street and Glenwood Avenue for a report of a mischief in progress. Police learned that two unknown males, dressed all in black, were striking the side mirrors of multiple vehicles with skateboards, as they walked west towards Pandosy Street.

“RCMP officers contained the area and called in a police canine to assist with a search,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The K9 picked up a track, which led our officers through a trail of smashed vehicle mirrors and knocked over garbage bins to the area of Cameron Park, before it disappeared.”

A total of as many as 14 vehicles were identified by police as being damaged.

Vehicle owners in the area, who discover damage to their vehicles, are invited to call the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300, and are asked to quote police file number 2018-3927.

Anyone with any information, including the identity of the males involved is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Downtown Kelowna shopping mall getting face lift
Next story
Snowboarder dies at Vancouver Island ski resort

Just Posted

Downtown Kelowna shopping mall getting face lift

The Towne Centre Mall on Bernard will be renamed and renovated inside and out

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from Kelowna adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

Kelowna vandals target 14 parked vehicles

Two unknown males were striking the side mirrors of multiple vehicles with skateboards

Youth athletes get $22k from Kelowna builder

Mission Group supports a group of ten elite cyclists and triathletes from around Kelowna

Registration opens for Okanagan Singer-Songwriter competition

Lake Country - The seventh annual competition auditions are held around the Okanagan

Testing the Google Arts & Culture app

Going face to face with art

SilverStar ski legend marks milestone

Like SilverStar itself, Brian James is still going strong after six decades in the ski industry

‘The tsunami alarm failed my household’: North Coast residents concerned over sirens, alerts

People living in northern communities share how they learned about Tuesday’s tsunami warning

Flying squirrel touches down inside Salmon Arm home

Rodent jumps around residence before homeowers encourage it back outdoors

Snowboarder dies at Vancouver Island ski resort

Death at Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Man faces 48 charges in string of random Toronto shootings

The string of unprovoked shootings began Jan.9, say police

Slayer adds Penticton to North American tour

Slayer adds the South Okanagan Events Centre as a stop on their last tour

‘Shape of Water’ producer, Christopher Plummer among Canadian Oscar nominees

Guillermo del Toro film about merman romance earns 13 nominations

Vancouver Canucks confirm participation in NHL Young Stars

Canucks confirmed participation, at least for this year, in the NHL Young Stars event in Penticton

Most Read