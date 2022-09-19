Amarjit Singh Lalli is running for a seat on Kelowna council. (Photo/Amarjit Singh Lalli)

Kelowna Votes 2022: Amarjit Singh Lalli

Black Press Media is asking municipal election candidates their thoughts on various community issues

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Kelowna council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Amarjit Singh Lalli – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development in Kelowna?

We need to take a look at all the stats and figure out where the growth is coming from. Staff needs to provide the council with what we have for inventory and identify the gaps in the system. Then we could formulate a plan that is targeted and addresses the issues in an effective way.

In 2021, Kelowna had the second highest property rate crime in the country, what should city council do to help address street and property crime in the city?

Kelowna has to set itself apart from everyone else. A community approach is needed. I would be advocating for a minimum two-month sentence where the individual would have to take life counseling while living in a structured setting. Ending the catch and release system is a must.

In your view, what is councils’ responsibility in assisting those experiencing homelessness, and providing affordable housing for Kelowna residents?

Council has to increase supply along with partnering with BC Housing to open up more spaces. Council should be promoting this type of housing by offering incentives to builders to fill the void.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

Ogopogo because of the mystique that surrounds him or her.

