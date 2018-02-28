Kelowna walk supports women in South Africa

Walk In Her Shoes will be held this Sunday at Mission Creek Park

A walk to support women and girls in Southern Africa will be held this Sunday.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, more than 100 Okanagan residents are expected to walk as part of the third annual CARE Canada Walk In Her Shoes, which kicks off from Mission Creek Park in Kelowna.

Participants will walk approximately 10,000 steps to symbolize the average distance too many women and girls in developing countries must walk for basic needs, such as food, water or firewood.

Funds raised from Walk In Her Shoes will support CARE Canada, an international humanitarian and development organization committed to fighting poverty and social injustice. Active in more than 90 countries worldwide, CARE places a special focus on women and girls as it believes the world cannot overcome poverty until all people have equal rights and opportunities, said a press release.

For their 2018 event, organizers have decided to direct funds raised to support CARE’s efforts to improve the nutrition of women and children in Southern Africa.

Registration opens at 9 a.m., with a warm-up at 9:3o and the walk at 10.

To learn more or register, visit www.walkinhershoes.ca.

