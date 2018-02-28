Credit: Pixabay

Kelowna walk supports women in South Africa

Walk In Her Shoes will be held this Sunday at Mission Creek Park

A walk to support women and girls in Southern Africa will be held this Sunday.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, more than 100 Okanagan residents are expected to walk as part of the third annual CARE Canada Walk In Her Shoes, which kicks off from Mission Creek Park in Kelowna.

Participants will walk approximately 10,000 steps to symbolize the average distance too many women and girls in developing countries must walk for basic needs, such as food, water or firewood.

Funds raised from Walk In Her Shoes will support CARE Canada, an international humanitarian and development organization committed to fighting poverty and social injustice. Active in more than 90 countries worldwide, CARE places a special focus on women and girls as it believes the world cannot overcome poverty until all people have equal rights and opportunities, said a press release.

For their 2018 event, organizers have decided to direct funds raised to support CARE’s efforts to improve the nutrition of women and children in Southern Africa.

Registration opens at 9 a.m., with a warm-up at 9:3o and the walk at 10.

To learn more or register, visit www.walkinhershoes.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thieves hit another Vernon business
Next story
Climate change opening doors for Okanagan agriculture

Just Posted

Kelowna walk supports women in South Africa

Walk In Her Shoes will be held this Sunday at Mission Creek Park

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Serwa not returning home just yet

Kelowna racer went straight from the Olympics to the World Cup

Police searching for witnesses of accident on Banks Road

Kelowna - An accident on Hwy 97 and Banks Road happened yesterday

Big White supports amateur racing

The annual TELUS Kelowna Cup was held Saturday at the resort

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Andrew Wilkinson leads bigger group than B.C. NDP

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Overdose data policy may not comply with FOI law, expert says

But B.C. Coroners likely ‘most transparent jurisdiction in the country,’ according to spokesperson

Thieves hit another Vernon business

Second business on 25th Avenue to fall victim to theft in just eight days

Primetime Olympics coverage drops 7% from Sochi

Numbers show spike in late-night viewership because of time difference in Pyeongchang

Federal budget fosters pharmacare, pot-based drugs

Advisory council to come up with options on how to create a national pharmacare program

Conservative Albas responds to Budget 2018

Conservative MP releases statement on the federal Liberals’ budget

On the road to Jeopardy!

Salmon Arm trivia buff James Cowling auditions for popular TV game show

Most Read