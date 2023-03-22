Kelowna Watch Support Officers help free up RCMP members for priority calls

WSOs can handle issues that do not necessarily require response from a frontline member

The City of Kelowna has four Watch Support Officers working alongside frontline RCMP members. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna’s new Watch Support Officers (WSO) are helping support the heavy workload of RCMP members.

They are qualified to handle several issues that do not necessarily require a response from a frontline member.

The WSOs are trained to take calls that are less serious in nature when danger to a person is not imminent. The Kelowna detachment receives several calls centered around lost property, particularly in the summer months when tourists are vacationing.

When calls of this nature are received and frontline officers are engaged in other priority calls, the WSO works with the patrol supervisors to determine if additional police action is required.

“The WSO’s have become an integral component of our detachment’s frontline policing duties, as they have allowed our officers more time to focus on priorities such as community safety initiatives, property crime and proactive enforcement,” said Watch Commander Brad Swecera.

The WSO program has also been prioritizing the handling and collection of Closed-Circuit TV footage that supports the gathering of evidence and identification of suspects.

Four WSOs work within the Kelowna detachment, carrying a Peace Officer status, and are hired by the city.

