Kelowna, West Kelowna high in vehicle break-ins

52 vehicles break-ins in downtown Kelowna alone in four week period, according to Crime Stoppers

The start of the new year has passed but the auto crimes and break-ins of the winter have not.

According to Crime Stoppers, between Jan. 21 and Feb. 17, an approximate total of nearly 100 thefts from cars took place, along with additional crime, in hot spot areas from downtown Kelowna to the Rutland areas.

While thefts from vehicles are the most frequent, break-and-enters through out the hot spots on the maps are high as well for both residential and business break-ins.

Seven bikes were stolen with the time period, as well as seven cars stolen with four being stolen from downtown.

There was one reported robbery in the Highway 33 and Rutland Drive South area.

READ MORE: Crime Stoppers’ info on February unsolved crimes in Central Okanagan

READ MORE: Father thanks B.C. Mountie for shooting hoops with kids, ‘changing perspectives’

The trend of vehicle break-ins continued on the Westside of the bridge with 36 break-ins in the hot spots.

The frequency of crimes was highest in the area above Westbank, with 21 vehicle break-ins, seven break-and-enters, and one vehicle theft.

READ MORE: Vancouver driver ticketed twice within 6 minutes for same offence

READ MORE: ‘Our sales are hurting’ Kelowna music hub takes hit after big competition moves in

The Crime Stoppers numbers from February to March have not yet been released.

