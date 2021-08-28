Kelowna woman injured in fatal car crash dies from injuries

28-year-old Prab Kohar, who was critically injured in a fatal car crash in Kelowna in July, died from her injuries on Aug. 18. (Prab’s Road To Recovery/GoFundMe.com)

A 28-year-old woman who was injured in a fatal single-vehicle collision in Kelowna in July has died from her injuries.

In an update in a GoFundMe campaign that was launched in honour of Prab Kohar shortly after the crash occurred, fundraiser organizer Tania Kohar wrote on Aug. 22 that she died surrounded by family on Aug. 18.

“Thank you to everyone for your kind words, prayers, and donations in support of our Prab,” wrote Tania.

The GoFundMe campaign was designed to assist Kohar with her road to recovery. A total of $80,000 was raised, with the donations now going towards funding her funeral service.

On July 25, the vehicle that Kohar was travelling in collided at the intersection of Springfield Road and Burtch Road at around 3 a.m. The 28-year-old driver, a man from Surrey, was declared dead at the scene, while Kohar was taken to hospital in a serious, life-threatening condition.

She was described as “a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, niece, dog mom and elementary school teacher,” who radiated love and positivity.

