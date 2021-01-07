Kelowna’s 2040 Official Community Plan nears completion

The guiding document will set out growth strategies for the next two decades; final public consultation phase to begin soon

The City of Kelowna will soon enter the final public consultation process for its 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP), with plans to adopt the guiding document as soon as this summer.

A report headed to city council on Monday, Jan. 11, outlines the details of the current draft of the plan and gives a peek into what future development may look like in the city.

The 2040 OCP will set out Kelowna’s growth strategy for the next two decades, during which time staff expects around 45,000 people will move to the city. That anticipated growth, bringing the city to a population in excess of 180,000, is reflected in the draft OCP’s “10 pillars,” which are as follows:

Focus investment in urban cores

Stop planning new suburban neighbourhoods

Target growth along transit corridors

Promote more housing diversity

Incorporate equity into city building

Strengthen Kelowna as the region’s economic hub

Protect agriculture

Prioritize sustainable transportation and shared mobility

Protect and restore our environment

Take action on climate change

Also included in the report is a “growth strategy districts” map, outlining a draft of the city’s area-specific strategies.

“The world around us is becoming increasingly urban and deliberately planning for this evolving context is an important part of our future,” writes OCP project planner Robert Miles in his report to council.

Public engagement is expected to begin this month, pending direction to do so from council on Monday. The city will engage the public in digital focus groups, online surveys and stakeholder meetings.

Consultation is expected to be completed in March 2021, at which point staff will give another report to council outlining the feedback and changes being considered as a result.

To view the full report, visit the council meetings webpage on the City of Kelowna’s website.

