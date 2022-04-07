Kelowna’s Ben Klick to host MS fundraiser in Vernon

Kelowna country musician Ben Klick is excited to host the fourth annual Music Fest MS.

Mother’s Day at Predator Ridge Golf Course will recognize Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month with a fundraiser goal of $50,000 to support the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system.

Klick said he started the fundraiser after his dad was diagnosed with the disease in 2018.

“All I remember from the day that I got the call from my mom was that the family’s lives are going to change and that we will have to work together in order to fight this.”

Klick said the MS Society has been a great help for his family, and Music Fest MS to date has raised over $115,000 for the society.

After two years of a virtual-only event, Klick said this year is going to be busy with a golf tournament, silent auction, gala dinner and acoustic show.

“We’ve got Aaron Goodvin confirmed to come up there and be a part of the acoustics show, myself, and there will be a couple other very, very special guests as well.”

Tickets for the golf tournament start at $250 per person which includes the dinner and show. Tickets for just the dinner and show are $150 per person.

Registration for the event can be found on the MS Society of Canada website.

Anyone unable to attend the live event can tune into a rebroadcast of the show on Shaw Spotlight, New Country 100.7 and 103.1 in Kelowna and Kamloops, and eMusic Live on May 29.

