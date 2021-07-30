BNA will remained closed during the B.C. Day long weekend to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Kelowna community. (BNA Facebook)

BNA will remained closed during the B.C. Day long weekend to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Kelowna community. (BNA Facebook)

Kelowna’s BNA, Skinny Duke’s to remain closed to stop spread of COVID-19

The two restaurants voluntarily closed on Tuesday, July 27 due to recent COVID-19 exposures

BNA Brewing Co. and Skinny Duke’s Glorious Emporium will remain closed during the B.C. Day long weekend to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after both restaurants voluntarily closed on Tuesday, July 27 due to recent COVID-19 exposures. BNA closed because “someone in their realm” tested positive for the virus, while Skinny Duke’s Glorious Emporium closed due to a positive case on its team.

“We’re urging our staff to make responsible decisions over these few days and beyond, and we’re confident that they will. We hope all of you will too,” said BNA in a Facebook post.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Multiple Kelowna restaurants close after COVID-19 exposures

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCOVID-19

Previous story
Conservatives push feds to ensure Canadians who got mixed vaccines can travel abroad
Next story
Long weekend ferry sailings close to full between mainland and Vancouver Island

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Tipped truck spills load on Highway 97 between Kelowna and Vernon

Brenda Creek Wildfire on morning of July 26. (BC Wildfire Service)
Heatwave posing suppression challenges for Brenda Creek wildfire

BNA will remained closed during the B.C. Day long weekend to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Kelowna community. (BNA Facebook)
Kelowna’s BNA, Skinny Duke’s to remain closed to stop spread of COVID-19

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses a crowd of more than 100 people who gathered at Stuart Park on June 12 to honour the Muslim family who was attacked in London, Ont., on June 6. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘Get vaccinated,’ says Kelowna mayor after officials declare regional COVID-19 outbreak