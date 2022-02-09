City Park (File photo/City of Kelowna)

City Park (File photo/City of Kelowna)

Kelowna’s City Park getting a facelift

Construction will enhance the beach, walkways, and amenities

Upgrades to Kelowna’s popular City Park start Feb. 14.

Construction will enhance the beach, walkways, and amenities.

“The existing path between the Hot Sands washroom and Cold Sands washroom will be removed and a new, wider path with concrete surface, lighting and park furniture,” said Todd DeGruchy, senior project manager. “Residents and visitors will benefit from these new improvements that will improve the foreshore and create an overall better experience.”

A pedestrian and bike detour will be in place throughout the park. Foreshore protection work will also be completed to help manage sand depletion by placing anchored logs and plantings to help mitigate future erosion. Additional turf, plantings, and log edging will be added at the beach interface.

The work is scheduled to be completed in June.

More information is available on the City of Kelowna website.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP looking to return stolen goods

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City of Kelownaparks

Previous story
Why Black Press Media is turning Facebook commenting off on COVID-related stories
Next story
B.C. to reveal updated COVID pandemic response next week

Just Posted

City Park (File photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna’s City Park getting a facelift

Online survey available until Feb. 28 (File photo)
Thoughts sought for Central Okanagan housing survey

The Feb. 1, 2022 measurements showed the Boundary region had the lowest snow pack levels in the province. (British Columbia Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin)
Snow levels below normal in Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary

Kelowna RCMP looking for rightful owners to stolen goods (Photo - Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP looking to return stolen goods