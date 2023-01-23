Kelowna’s Clement Avenue considered for major apartment complex

Arlington Developments has submitted planning documents to the city for a 197-unit project

Conceptual rendering of 197-unit apartment complex planned for Clement Avenue, between Richter and Ethel streets. (Photo/Mta Urban Design)

A major apartment complex is been proposed for the north end of Kelowna’s downtown.

Arlington Developments has submitted planning documents to the city for a 197-unit project covering 10 lots from 815 to 865 Clement Avenue, between Richter and Ellis streets.

The proposal includes 182 apartments and 15 townhomes.

Plans also show rooftop amenities that include bocce ball courts, a putting green, ping pong tables, BBQ and seating nooks.

A Kelowna housing affordability report will be in front of council at its Jan. 23 regular meeting.

The staff report will “provide background and context for issues related to housing and an opportunity to review the city’s current approach and planned activities.

