Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s 10th annual fundraiser walk a go

Funds raised through the walk will support the Mission’s shelter and women’s transitional homes

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is inviting the community to join its 10th annual fundraising walk.

Strides to End Homelessness is the Gospel Mission’s fundraising walk that supports its emergency shelter and Harmony Ministries, transitional homes for women.

This year, due to COVID-19, the community is encouraged to participate and walk only with their household bubbles.

The goal is to raise $50,000 to fund meal services, the shelter, outreach, as well as individual wellness plans for shelter guests. Most of the fundraising has been done online and on the days of the walk (Saturday, Feb. 27), participants have the option of dropping by the Gospel Mission’s offices to pick up a toque and a snack bag.

Participants can also take pictures of themselves and post them on social media, tagging the Gospel Mission for a chance to win one of four Kelly O’Brien’s gift cards.

Gospel Mission executive Carmen Rempel said families can use the time walking in their bubble to reflect on the importance of secure housing. She added that they initially thought it would be difficult to raise the funds this year due to the pandemic, but the community has stepped up.

“To our surprise, this event has already raised over $38,000 and we expect to reach our $50,000 goal by Saturday,” she said.

“Our community has really stepped up this year to ensure no one in our valley goes without food or a place to live.”

If you are interested in participating, you can visit Kelowna’s Gospel Mission website to register.

