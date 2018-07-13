Kelowna’s got kittens

The BC SPCA has 13 kittens available for adoption at the Kelowna shelter

Missing something cute and cuddly in your life?

The Kelowna BC SPCA could have you covered.

There are currently 13 kittens at the shelter available for adoption.

All the cats are spayed or neutered, have their first round of standard shelter vaccinations, are dewormed, have a Microchip identification implant and lifetime registration with the BC Pet Registry and a Certificate for a free veterinarian examination.

Stop by the shelter located at 3785 Casorso Road, open daily from noon to 4:30 p.m. or you can call the staff at 250-861-7722.

Click here to see a list of available pets for adoption.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s privacy boss hails ruling barring big tobacco from getting info

Just Posted

Winners and losers in Kelowna’s new 10-year capital plan

Changes made to the plan as city grapples with list of challenges including declining revenue

Kelowna considers allowing Short-term rentals

City staff have been working on the contentious issue for more than a year

Condo complex proposed for Rutland

Development continues in Kelowna

Truck still not recovered after 2017 Westside Road accident

Abandoned truck near Killiney Beach drives concerns

Small fire sparked in West Kelowna hills

A human caused blaze reported up Bear Main Forest Service Road

Are you superstitious?

Our social media squad member hits the streets on Friday the 13th

Informing public about potential threats a complex matter: experts

Toronto Police did not announce they were boosting police presence until journalists began calling Thursday morning

Injured humpback whale spotted near Comox

Fresh gash on juvenile possibly caused by boat prop

B.C.’s privacy boss hails ruling barring big tobacco from getting info

Court’s unanimous decision comes 17 years after B.C. launched legal action against tobacco industry

Reviews are in for B.C.-shot ‘Skyscraper’ action movie opening Friday

City’s film liaison recalls four days of filming at city hall last fall, with Dwayne Johnson on set

Police investigating more racist slogans on First Nations signs

Police are investigating racist graffiti being posted on First Nations signs in the Kamloops area

Ford driving free kids golf clinics

Easy to register for Sunday, July 22 at Predator Ridge

B.C. woman, 96, aims for Guinness World Record for whitewater rafting

Hazel Amos known to friends and family as a daredevil whitewater warrior when on the Thompson River

Wineology: Let’s talk organic wine

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s bi-weekly column

Most Read