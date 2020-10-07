Jack Finley played 61 games for the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs during the 2019-20 season. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s Jack Finley selected in 2020 NHL Draft

Finely was selected 57th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning

Kelowna’s Jack Finley has joined the reigning Stanley Cup Champions organization after being selected in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were clearly high on the centreman, trading up to select him 57th overall. Tampa traded the 124th pick and a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft to Montreal in order to receive the pick.

Finley’s massive 6-foot-5, 207-pound frame clearly stands out in a draft class that lacks sizable players. According to eliteprospects.com, Finley smothers opposing centres. He plays with a high motor, recognizes support opportunities, has the timing and awareness to deter shots and intercept passes and is decisive without over-committing.

Just three seasons ago, Finley was playing on the Okanagan Rockets UAAA team where he dominated, registering 33 points in as many games. He then went on to play a few games for the Penticton Vees before making the jump to the WHL.

In his first season with the Spokane Chiefs in 2018-19, Finley faired well, scoring nine times and adding 10 assists in 63 games. But it was this season where Finley broke out, scoring 19 goals and adding 38 helpers in 61 games played.

Finley’s father Jeff was also drafted to the NHL back in 1985. He went 55th overall to the Islanders and went on to have a respectable 708 game career with the Islanders, Flyers, Coyotes, Rangers and Blues.

READ MORE: Rockets’ Pavel Novak projected to be selected in 2020 NHL Draft

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid tests positive for COVID-19

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19
Next story
Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

Just Posted

Police seek help with hit-and-run that killed reported Kelowna Hells Angel

Michael “Speedy” Christiansen was found dead Sept. 21 in the Fraser Valley; police say he was hit by a truck four days prior

‘It’s devastating’: Olympia Taverna owner speaks on restaurant loss

Brothers Mike and Chris Koutsantonis ran the restaurant until the night of the fire

Kelowna’s Jack Finley selected in 2020 NHL Draft

Finely was selected 57th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning

Kelowna resident wins $50,000

Robyn Phelps won the money playing Fiesta, a scratch and win game

Suspects ram Kelowna business in attempt to steal Bitcoin ATM

The break-and-enter attempt took place at 3:02 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 2000-block of Gordon Drive.

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

EDITORIAL: Applying for the job of governing

Elected officials will be charged with a difficult task

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Water advisory in effect while upgrades on tap in Lake Country

Temporary supply change from Okanagan to Beaver Lake

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Most Read