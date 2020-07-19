Jackknife Brewing is located at 727 Baillie Avenue in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s Jackknife Brewing helps launch Diversity in Brewing Scholarship

Diversity in Brewing’s objective is to promote and foster a diverse, respectful, and welcoming brewing industry

Kelowna’s Jackknife Brewing Co. has annoucned it is launching the new Diversity in Brewing Scholarship at KPU Brewing and Brewery Operations in the lower mainland.

“We recognize that this industry is full of predominantly (bearded) white males and we think it’s pretty wack,” said Jackknife on a post on Facebook.

“We built Jackknife on the foundation that everyone should have access to an inclusive space to enjoy great beer and food with friends and we commit to continually educating ourselves on how to make our space as inclusive as possible.”

Jackknife’s new scholarship will allow funding access to BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ students to further their career in the brewing industry.

Diversity in Brewing’s objective is to promote and foster a diverse, respectful, and welcoming brewing industry in Vancouver, BC and beyond. Diversity in Brewing will connect breweries with resources to help create spaces and cultures that are anti-racist, anti-discriminatory and inclusive.

For more information visit the Diversity in Brewing website.

The Brewery also released a new beer on Saturday called Berry Banshee, a blackberry/raspberry IPA with a big creamy mouth feel, piles of berry on the nose and a hint of vanilla on the finish.

