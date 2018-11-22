The new location of Lakehouse Home Store photo: Google Maps

Kelowna’s Lakehouse Home store seeks liquor licence for new building

The liquor licence would coincide with cooking classes and demonstrations

A report to Kelowna city council has revealed Lakehouse Home Store’s big plans for its new location on Ellis Street.

The local business has applied for a liquor licence to serve alcohol in what will be a newly renovated heritage building to accommodate cooking classes.

The liquor licence, if approved, would allow the home store to serve up to 50 people from 11 a.m. until midnight.

City staff are recommending that the liquor licence be approved because it would fill a long-time vacant space and give it new purpose. It is also near other social and recreational facilities, as well as public buildings in the cultural district.

RELATED: Kelowna developer named one of Canada’s 100 most powerful women

“The commercial cooking school will provide a form of entertainment missing in the downtown core. Kelowna has a growing food, winery, brewery and cider culture. This business is intended to complement these uses by showcasing locally grown and produced products in the cooking classes,” reads the application.

RELATED: Work on revamp Rutland Transit Exchange in Kelowna now complete

The Lakehouse Home Store opened in 2011 at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Ellis Street and has offered in-store cooking demonstrations with guest chefs and book signings.

The owners have now decided to open a second location that will have the first two floors as a furniture and home decor showroom and a separate portion of the second floor space will be used for the cooking school. The school will offer two kinds of classes: demonstration-style and participation-style.

The classes are proposed to be conducted between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., outside of retail store hours on Friday and Saturday evenings.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal
Next story
St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Just Posted

UPDATE: Lights cause traffic issues in West Kelowna

Traffic is back up along Highway 97 in both directions

Free hospital parking won’t catch on in Okanagan

Interior Health not looking to follow the Surrey model for regional hospitals

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Kelowna’s Lakehouse Home store seeks liquor licence for new building

The liquor licence would coincide with cooking classes and demonstrations

Golfers may have a chance to get one more round in this weekend

Shadow Ridge Golf Club stays open for now, could allow tee times this weekend

Crashes are not inevitable, says Kelowna lawyer

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims was held in Kelowna on Wednesday

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

16 people were killed in the crash

Unsuccessful Shuswap mayoral candidate says election not valid

Beverley Iglesias files court documents stating ineligible voters in Chase cast ballots

Okanagan water board wants more invasive mussels protection

Increased detection service resources requested from provincial government

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

The by-elections will be called in early February

Most Read