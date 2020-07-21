Kelowna’s Landmark District selected for new Aerospace Marketing Centre of Excellence

Burgeoning technology and aerospace sectors cited as factors for the region’s selection

Kelowna’s Landmark District will soon be home to a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) for aerospace.

SKYTRAC, a global leader in intelligent connectivity and satellite communications, founded in Penticton in 1986, will host the Centre of Excellence from its Landmark-based offices in Kelowna.

Kelowna was selected from a pool of global metropolitans, including Melbourne, London and Dallas. It was chosen for its growing technology and aerospace sectors, which influenced the centre’s final location. The CoE will focus on marketing initiatives for a wide variety of aerospace capabilities, including flight data recorders, emergency locator transmitters, military-grade avionics, aircraft tracking software, and satellite communications within all segments of aviation.

“This is a transformative opportunity to join a modern marketing team working on a global portfolio of aerospace technology companies that seek to solve complex problems in aviation,” said Reuben Mann, head of marketing at SKYTRAC.

“There is a lot of talent in the Okanagan, both in the workforce and within our educational institutions. My hope is that we can onboard the right talent to make an impact both locally and globally.”

The centre is also exploring partnerships with leading Okanagan universities and digital media institutes to develop co-op, internship, or directed studies programs to give students enrolled in english, creative and fine art studies opportunities to accrue content marketing experience in the business-to-business (B2B) aerospace domain.

SKYTRAC’s Marketing CoE is currently hiring performance and content marketing roles to fulfill social media, graphic design, digital advertising, copywriting, and traditional marketing responsibilities. The application deadline is July 31, 2020. Interested applicants are encouraged to send their resumes and portfolios alongside a cover letter to Reuben Mann at rmann@skytrac.ca. Open opportunities are visible at skytrac.ca/careers.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter