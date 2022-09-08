(limeythebritishshop/Facebook)

Kelowna’s little slice of Britain speaks out on the Queen’s death

Limey the British Shop, is Kelowna’s most popular shop for authentic British products

Kelowna’s own slice of Britain has spoken out in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, on the day of her death.

Elizabeth, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8.

Jules Taschereau, owner of Limey the British Shop, said that the death of the Queen is “devastating and very shocking… it’s a very sad day.”

The Queen was a strong leader of the Royal family and stayed out of politics, said Taschereau.

Taschereau said that she, like other Brits, grew up with the Queen. One of her earliest memories as a child is of attending the electric Silver Jubilee, celebrating the Queen’s 25 anniversary on the throne.

The late Queen’s son will be officially crowned King Charles III, as the successor to the crown, at a later date.

