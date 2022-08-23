Kelowna’s Parkinson Rec Centre closing for annual maintenance

Annual maintenance and cleaning mean the Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC) aquatics centre and gymnasium will be closed to the public.

The swimming pools and aquatic area (including the steam room and hot tub) will be closed from Aug. 29 until Sept. 18. The gymnasium will be closed from Sept. 7 until Sept. 18. No drop-in basketball or volleyball will be available during this time and the family change room will also be closed.

PRC members will be able to use the pool facilities at the Kelowna Family Y (373 Hartman Road) during the maintenance closure. PRC pass holders will also have the missed time due to the closure added to their pass or punch passes automatically.

READ MORE: Plant yourself in Kelowna NeighbourWoods

READ MORE: Kelowna hospital campaign raises $1.7 million for mental health support

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownagymnasticsKelownaRecreationSwimming