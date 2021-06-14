Kelowna’s Prospera Place summer market a success

Craft Culture Events hosts its first of four summer markets and vendors were ‘excited’ to be back

An outdoor summer market at Prospera Place in Kelowna came alive on Sunday.

Despite the rain, Kelowna residents showed up to the Prospera Place parking lot, which was transformed into an outdoor market featuring 60 local craft and artisan vendors and three food trucks. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m and all COVID-19 protocols were in place.

The event, put on by Craft Culture Events, is the first of four outdoor markets at Prospera Place this summer.

Shabbang Food Truck, Dosa Crepe Café, and the Wicked Peach Food Truck were on location, serving up delicious food all afternoon. Admission to the market is by donation, with partial proceeds being donated to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

Craft Culture owner Karalyn Lockhart said “it’s been tough” and vendors who survived the pandemic were ‘ecstatic’ to get back out and meet new customers, selling products face-to-face.

“There hasn’t been a lot of good news for local makers and market organizers over the last 14 months. Morale significantly dropped among vendors, and I received many calls from Craft Culture regulars saying that they couldn’t keep going and had to shut down,” she added.

Craft Culture has three other markets planned this summer at Prospera Place:

July 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A full list of vendors and event information can be found here.

READ MORE: Westbank Museum makes progress in beautification project

READ MORE: Kelowna residents develop new app to support men’s mental health