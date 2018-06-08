Kelowna’s Shepherd Road to reach new lengths

June 20 forum to outline road design for Rutland project

Kelowna residents are invited to view the detailed design for the Shepherd Road extension between Roxby Road and Rutland Road North slated to be built this summer.

The extension will allow the new Rutland transit exchange to be fully operational as well as allow for Rutland Centennial Park improvements.

“The extension of Shepherd Road will provide improved street connectivity and access for pedestrians, cyclists, and transit users within the Rutland Town Centre,” said Andrew Albiston, City of Kelowna regional projects manager.

“The increased safety provides potential for higher participation in active transportation modes, transit and increased access to Rutland Centennial Park.”

Related: Kelowna acquires park right-of-way from Rutland Parks Society

Improvements to phase 3 of the Rutland Centennial Park redevelopment include the addition of a multi-cultural community garden along with providing more paths, landscaping and playground equipment.

Construction for the park improvements is anticipated for completion in the spring of 2019.

The plans for the Shepherd Road extension will be presented Wednesday, June 20, 4 to 7 p.m., at Rutland Centennial Park.

City staff and consultants will be available to discuss the plans and answer questions. Construction completion of the Rutland transit exchange is anticipated for the fall of 2018.

The city acquired the road dedication for the extension between Roxby Road and Rutland Road in 2015 from the Rutland Parks Society.

