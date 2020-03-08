Kelowna’s Spirit of Sails sculpture vandalized with spray-painted crosses

The Spirit of Sails sculpture in downtown Kelowna has become the target of vandalism.
On Sunday, the sculpture was seen with three black crosses spray-painted around the perimeter.
The Kelowna RCMP said an investigation is currently ongoing and CTV cameras will be thoroughly examined.
The iconic fiberglass sculpture was designed by a well-known local sculptor, Robert Dow Reid in 1978. It has since become a symbol for the city and is often featured in many tourism publications. Known locally as simply ‘the sails’, the work is 12m high and weighs approximately 1,820 kilograms.
