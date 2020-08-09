Kelowna’s Sutherland Salvation Army thrift store closes permanently

The impact of COVID-19 has been felt in all corners of society, including the retail industry.

On Aug. 5, the Salvation Army announced the permanent closure of the Salvation Army Sutherland (Boutique) Thrift Store located at 1511 Sutherland Ave. in Kelowna.

“These are not easy decisions, and this closure was nowhere on our radar prior to COVID-19” said captain Darryl Burry, executive director for the Kelowna Salvation Army.

“We want to ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers, donors and customers, so given the new realities, we must take this step. We will continue to seek out new opportunities and locations for future operations, but in the meantime will continue to provide service via our Rutland Thrift Store.”

The staff at the Sutherland store have been transferred to the main Salvation Army Thrift Store located at 200 Rutland Road South.

For those who are looking for that great bargain, or that unique treasure, check out the Rutland Salvation Army Thrift Store, as well as the online Facebook Shop which has unique treasures not found in store.

All funds raised at The Salvation Army Thrift Store support local programs and services such as:

Supportive Community Food Bank



Back to school supplies for children & youth



Daily meal programs for the homeless



Provision of clothing and household goods to those in need



Emergency Disaster Services



Support programs for children, youth and seniors



Christmas Food & Toy Program for families

