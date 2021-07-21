Kelowna’s Third Space Charity to provide new wellness programs to young adults

The new programs will be provided to Third Space’s student interns and clients at no cost. (Contributed/Third Space Charity)

Third Space Charity will be collaborating with Switch Research to offer new wellness programs for young adults and frontline workers.

Third Space Charity is a local organization that offers free, support care counselling to young adults ages 18 to 29. The charity will offer Switch Research’s “Self-Love” Journal and 90-day wellness program to all its student intern counsellors and their clients at no cost. The program is designed to help people reframe insecurities and start living a more compassionate life through daily guided activities, prompts and strategies. Topics addressed include self-kindness, common humanity, mindfulness, self-acceptance, patience and gratitude.

“To work with a local company that shares our vision of a community where mental wellness is prioritized and quality, mental health care services are accessible to everyone is exciting, and we know this collaboration will make a difference in many lives,” said Third Space executive director Karen Mason in a statement.

Switch Research is a company that works with psychologists, clinical therapists, researchers and psychiatrists to develop and distribute mental health resources. The company is committed to only offering evidence-based tools, according to Third Space’s statement. The program is currently being evaluated by Brock University associate professor Sean Locke.

“We create tools that work and offer positive lasting impact,” said Switch Research co-founder and product manager Ian Wilson.

READ MORE: B.C. chambers endorse pandemic-recovery blueprint for cities

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



charityKelowna